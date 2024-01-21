HAVING heard some of the most unusual monikers of all time, one former state employee was naming and shaming.

It wasn’t hard to see why she couldn’t get some of these baffling baby names off the brain.

2 A former child support worker has shared some of the most baffling baby names she has ever heard Credit: TikTok/ klhett

Replying to a name consultant who asked what the trashiest name you’ve ever heard was and what makes it trash, a former child support worker didn’t hold back.

She proved that when it comes to what’s in a name, the answer can be a lot – of craziness.

“Okay I’m perfect for this one because I worked for child support for 20 years so I heard all the names, but I have two that particularly stand out,” said the woman behind (@klhett) who was about to spill the beans.

It didn’t take long for her to go through her mental database and recall her favorites.

“First was 5/8s,” she said, further explaining that it was spelled out numerically like a fraction, slash and all.

The mathematical moniker was the same for both father and son.

And the best was yet to come.

“Second one was Godzilla Gorilla Pimp,” she said in disbelief.

Yes, you read that right.

“The last name was even better,” she said, leaving viewers in suspense.

Even all these years later she still seemed shocked.

Her fans shared their own unforgettable favorites.

“State employee here and I’ll always remember twins Aquafina and Dasani,” joked one follower.

“I work at a pediatric office and we have a VonDracula,” another watcher exclaimed.

“Teacher here. Ocean Beaver was my favorite,” said a viewer.

“I know a girl named Toyota Camery,” yet another disbelieving watcher shared.

Back in 2014, a judge in Tennessee who ordered a baby named Messiah have his moniker changed to Martin as she thought only Jesus Christ himself held the title was eventually fired.