Childish Gambino fans may not have to wait too much longer for a new album, as the elusive multi-hyphenate says one is on the way.

TMZ caught up with the artist/actor, also known to the world as Donald Glover, as he was leaving his New York City hotel on Thursday (December 28).

While he didn’t supply much information, when asked what’s next for him, Glover replied, “Another album.” And when probed for an ETA, he simply answered, “Soon.”

You can view the clip below.

Earlier this month, Childish Gambino seemed to allude to the pending release of something – which fans are hoping is an album – on the 10th anniversary of his sophomore effort, Because the Internet.

On December 9, the private @ChildishGambino Instagram account posted a cryptic clip that features what appears to be cheering from a concert crowd while showing the moving blueprints of a home with pillars and a fireplace.

Fans quickly pointed out that the graphics are from the tour Gambino embarked on to support Because the Internet, the Deep Web Tour — which left a wide range of possibilities of what the post could have been alluding to.

In an interview with Complex in October, Childish Gambino spoke about the possibility of new music — while also noting he was trying harder not be cryptic. The latter doesn’t appear to be working.

“I feel like it’ll be clear sooner rather than later,” he said when asked about the prospect of new material dropping soon. “It’d be better for people to just tune in, I suppose.

“But I’m trying harder to not be cryptic. Tyler [The Creator] is always, like, ‘You’re so cryptic.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m really not.’ I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

related news Kaytranada Confirms Childish Gambino Feature On New Album September 7, 2023

When asked what’s most “exciting” him in the studio right now, the Georgia native replied: “I like it when something is naturally functional. I used to try and be like, ‘Oh, this is just a good song and I like it.’ But now I think functionality is key.

“I think back in the day, it was a lot easier to be like, ‘I made this!’ And it was harder to make stuff so people would be like, ‘Oh, this chair, you can’t really sit in it. But otherwise, people wouldn’t have made this chair.’”

He continued: “It’s kind of like art where it became, like, ‘Yeah, this is a pointless piece, which is the point.’ And now I feel like, because it’s so much easier to make everything, when something is actually truly functional and it’s easy to get to, I love that.

“I love it when we make something and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know exactly what this is for. This is for Monday Night Football.’ [Laughs.] You know, that kind of thing. Like, “This is for this kind of Instagram post.’ I like all that shit.”

Childish Gambino’s last album, 3.15.20, arrived over three and a half years ago.