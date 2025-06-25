



This story appeared in The Logoff, a daily newsletter that helps you stay informed about the Trump administration without letting political news take over your life. Subscribe here.

Welcome to The Logoff: An influential panel that makes vaccine recommendations announced today that it was reviewing its guidelines for children — a decision with massive public health implications that reflects Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s growing influence over federal vaccine policy.

What’s the context here? Kennedy is an anti-vaxxer who has repeatedly pushed lies about the supposed harms of vaccines. Earlier this month, he replaced every sitting member of the advisory panel with his own picks, some of whom share those anti-vax views.

Why do the guidelines matter? The panel’s recommendations are usually (if not always) adopted by the federal government. They have been the standards followed by pediatricians in advising their patients and most schools in setting vaccine requirements. Health insurers have been required to cover the recommended shots for most patients.

Is anyone doing anything about this?!? Yes. The medical community is mobilizing to produce alternative vaccine guidance, which will probably align with the pre-Kennedy medical consensus. But while that may help people make choices based on the best available science, the competing guidelines are also likely to create confusion.

But shouldn’t we have a debate over vaccines? We do have a debate. Vaccine recommendations are the product of intense scientific scrutiny; prior iterations of this expert panel have had lengthy debates, scrutinizing studies that are peer-reviewed and replicable. Kennedy’s claims about the harms of vaccines have been tested in this arena and continually debunked. But now — thanks to Kennedy and the 52 Republican senators who confirmed him — those views may be being smuggled into official federal recommendations.

What’s the big picture? For decades, there has been an apolitical, scientific process for figuring out how to harness the power of vaccines to save millions of lives. Kennedy’s appointment broke that consensus. Now we’re all waiting to see if his panel’s review discourages parents from doing what medical science says is best for children’s health.

And with that, it’s time to log off…

Today’s edition made me quite mad, so I’m fortunate that I also came across a reminder of medical progress: a podcast about advances to treatments for morning sickness. I know I say this a lot, but smart people are working continually to make things better for all of us, and we should take heart in that. Thanks so much for reading, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.





Source link