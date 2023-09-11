Chili Oil is a condiment made by infusing oil with chili peppers and other flavorings. Chili Oil is one of the most popular recipes that is trending now and is popular in Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese cuisines. Let us learn to make Chili Oil Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Chili oil is also known as hot chili oil or chili-infused oil as it is prepared using chilies, spices infused in oil. This is used for drizzling over noodles, eggs, pasta and for mixing into sauces etc.

About Chili Oil

Chili Oil can be used as an condiment or used in cooking many dishes too. Chili Oil Recipes has many variations each varies in method too. This recipe is one of the most favorites at home as I have tried quite a few recipes and finally sticking with this one.

Chili Oil can make anything better – yes even a boring dish can be elevated by the addition of it. You can add it to a noodles, fried rice, pasta, eggs, toasts, rolls, dumplings and what not?!

The oil that floats on top is usually red in color and it is called Chili Oil and the sediments below is called Chili Crisps which tastes too good. In China, this oil is prepared by pouring hot vegetable oil over chili pepper, the temperature of oil should be just right so that it does not burn the chilies.

Chilli Oil Video





Why you will love this recipe?

Available ingredients in your kitchen.

Easy and quick to make.

Flavorful and delicious.

Can be used for many dishes and can be used as a condiment too.

No preservatives and MSG.

Ingredients

Chili Flakes – Chili flakes is the main ingredient for this recipe. I used homemade chili flakes, you can buy it from supermarkets too.

Chili flakes is the main ingredient for this recipe. I used homemade chili flakes, you can buy it from supermarkets too. Garlic – Garlic adds a good amount of flavor to this dish.

– Garlic adds a good amount of flavor to this dish. Aromatics – I have used cinnamon, bay leaf and star anise.

I have used cinnamon, bay leaf and star anise. Brown sugar – Brown sugar is the best recommended for this recipe however you can use regular white sugar too.

Brown sugar is the best recommended for this recipe however you can use regular white sugar too. Sesame seeds – White sesame seeds adds a nice crunch to the crisps.

Chili Oil Recipe Step by Step

1.Heat 1/2 cup oil in medium flame. You can use any flavorless oil.

2.Add 1 small bayleaf, 1 star anise, 1/2 teaspoon schezwan pepper, 1 one inch cinnamon. Give a quick mix.

You can even add 4 small onion or shallots if you prefer. If you are adding garlic to the oil then add it as a clove around 4 cloves of garlic – do not chop or mince it.

3.Simmer for 10 minutes. Do not let the spices burn, it you feel it gets darkened then switch off then on it. Remove the pan periodically to avoid burning of spices. The flame should be in lowest flame as possible. As you can see only small bubbles should be coming. To be more accurate the oil temperature should be between 110 deg C – 120 deg C not more than that.

4.Switch off.

5.Now to a mixing bowl add 1 and 1/2 tablespoon chili flakes, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 2 tablespoon garlic finely chopped, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 2 tablespoon sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon salt.

6.Mix this well first.

7.Now strain and add the infused oil. Make sure oil is not smoking hot, the resting time while mixing the ingredients is just enough.

8.It should slowly bubble up like this only then it will not burn the spices.

9.Mix it well.

Homemade chili oil is ready!

Expert Tips

Use any neutral flavored oil.

The 4 basic essential aromatic spices you need are bay leaf, cinnamon, schezwan pepper and star anise. Optional aromatics include ginger, black cardamom, cloves etc.

Make sure the oil temperature should be low else it will burn the spices. If its sizzling hot then switch off cool down for a while then again switch on this way the spices won’t get burnt.

After the oil is heated let it cool down for sometimes at least for the time while you mix in all other ingredients in a bowl. May be give it a resting time of at least 5 minutes before straining and pouring into the spice mixture.

You can use small onion and spring onion too if you like the flavor.

Adding brown sugar is option but I recommend adding it as it gives a nice twist.

Chili Oil Noodles

Cook noodles as per the pack instructions then toss it with chili oil. Your chili oil noodles is ready! You can saute and add onion, vegetables too.

Serving & Storage Suggestion

You can drizzle it over eggs, noodles, pasta, toasts, rolls etc. Store in fridge and it keeps well for about 4-6 months but I bet it will get over by that time yes it is that addictive.

FAQS

1.What is Chili Oil?

Chilli Oil is a chili-infused oil – a condiment made by infusing oil with chili peppers and other flavorings and spices.

2.What chilies are best for this?

Traditionally Chinese chili peppers or Sichuan chili flakes are used. But I have used the regular chili flakes that we can source here easily.

3.Why is this red in color?

This oil is red in color because of the addition of chili flakes and kochugaru which is korean chilli powder. You can replace kochugaru with regular chilli powder too.

Chilli Oil Eggs

Cook eggs as per your liking and drizzle little oil over it and Chili oil eggs is ready! I just made bulls eye eggs and added this oil and it was yum! You can serve it with toasts too.

Recipe Card