Chilli Paneer is one of the popular Indo Chinese appetizer. Chilli Paneer is a tasty starter or side dish for fried rice. Chilli Paneer is a wonderful starter to a grand rice meal or relished as wholesome snack for tea time. Chilli Paneer Recipe is explained in this post with step by step pictures and video.

Pin

Chilli Paneer can be made semi dry or with gravy and I have shared both the versions of Chilli Paneer – Semi Dry and Gravy. Chilli Paneer serves as a great starter or appetizer or can be relished with noodles, fried rice etc.

About Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer is a semi dry starter made by first marinating paneer cubes in a flour based batter, deep fried then finally tossed in a hot sauce along with ginger, garlic, onion and capsicum.

Chilli Paneer is one of most popular Indo Chinese order at restaurants. This homemade Chilli Paneer is so good that you cannot stop with just a plate. Both mitu and gugu are fond of Chilli dishes so that justifies the post here.

This Chilli Paneer Recipe is one of the most requested recipe here so thought to share it. Chinese Dishes involves flash cooking so if the ingredients are ready the dish gets ready in no time.

Chilli Paneer Video





Pin

Chilli Paneer Semi Dry vs Chilli Paneer Gravy

Chilli Paneer Semi Gravy : This is one of the most popular and liked version the semi dry version as it serves as a great starter and as a sidedish for fried rice, noodles etc.

This is one of the most popular and liked version the semi dry version as it serves as a great starter and as a sidedish for fried rice, noodles etc. Chilli Paneer Gravy : Chilli Paneer Gravy is best served only as a sidedish.

Though both taste good in its own way, Personally I like the semi dry version but it is purely your preference and taste.

Check out other fried rice recipes

Mushroom fried rice,

Sprouts Fried Rice

Egg fried rice

Paneer Fried Rice

Veg fried rice recipes for more variations.

More paneer recipes

Chilli Paneer Ingredients

Paneer – Use fresh paneer that is soft. You can use homemade paneer or storebought paneer.

Use fresh paneer that is soft. You can use homemade paneer or storebought paneer. Flour – Maida and cornflour is used for making the batter. You can replace maida with wheat flour too.

– Maida and cornflour is used for making the batter. You can replace maida with wheat flour too. Sauces – Soya sauce, Chilli Sauce and Tomato Sauce is used. You can replace Chilli sauce with Schezwan sauce too.

– Soya sauce, Chilli Sauce and Tomato Sauce is used. You can replace Chilli sauce with Schezwan sauce too. Vegetables – Ginger, garlic, onion and capsicum are used. Spring onion gives a great flavour to this dish.

– Ginger, garlic, onion and capsicum are used. Spring onion gives a great flavour to this dish. Spice powders – Red Chilli Powder and Pepper Powder are used.

Pin

Chilli Paneer Recipe Step by Step

1.Take 200 grams paneer rinse it well first.

Pin

2.Cut into small cubes.

Pin

3.Repeat to finish and set aside.

Pin

4.To a small bowl add 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 and 1/2 teaspoon chilli sauce, 2 tablespoon tomato sauce, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder along with 2 tablespoon water.

Pin

5.Mix well and set aside.

Pin

6.To another small bowl add 1 heaped teaspoon cornflour with 2 tablespoon water, mix it well to form a slurry and set aside.

Pin

7.In a mixing bowl – add 1/4 cup cornflour and 1/4 cup maida along with 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder, 1 teaspoon kashmiri red chilli powder and required salt to taste.

Pin

8.Mix it well and set aside.

Pin

9.Add water little by little to form a slightly thick batter.

Pin

10.The batter should be flowing but thick to coat the paneer.

Pin

11.Now add few paneer cubes to the batter. Coat each paneer with the batter. You can add all at once and mix it too.

Pin

12.Heat oil in a kadai – add the coated paneer cubes few at a time depending upon the kadai size.

Pin

13.Do not disturb for few seconds then slowly break the paneer if it sticks to each other then turn over and fry. Alternatively you can break the paneer cubes after deep frying also.

Pin

14.Flip over to fry it even on all sides.

Pin

15.Fry until it turns golden brown on all sides and is crisp.

Pin

16.Repeat to finish. Remove the paneer cubes and drain in a tissue paper. Break the pieces if it sticks to each other. Set aside.

Pin

17.To a pan add 1 tablespoon oil add 2 teaspoon garlic and 1 teaspoon ginger finely chopped. Saute until it turns golden then add 1 sliced green chilli and saute for few seconds.

Pin

18.Add 1/2 cup onion, 1/2 cup capsicum.

Pin

19.Saute for a minute. Then add required salt along with 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder.

Pin

20.Saute for few seconds.

Pin

21.Add prepared sauce mixture.

Pin

22.Give a quick mix to the cornflour slurry as the flour might settle at the bottom. Now add prepared cornflour slurry along with 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar.

Pin

23.Give a quick mix.

Pin

24.Cook until the sauce thickens slightly.

Pin

25.Add fried paneer cubes.

Pin

26.Toss well and add 1 tablespoon spring onion.

Pin

27.Toss well and switch off.

Pin

Chilli Paneer is ready! Serve hot!

Pin

Expert Tips

The gravy tends to thicken if resting time is given, so switch off accordingly. If it becomes too thick then sprinkle little water, heat it up before serving.

You may not end up using the entire maida cornflour paste so use the remaining for making the gravy.

Add onion and capsicum cubed just saute for a few seconds so that it stays crunchy while eating.

You can use colored capsicum just for adding color or use just green capsicum.

You can either toast the paneer cubes in dosa tawa or deep fry them.

You can even use vegetable stock replacing water. Adjust water level according to the consistency.

Using freshly ground pepper adds a great flavor to the dish.

Do not skip spring onion as it is one of the main ingredient for Chilli Paneer.

Chilli Paneer Gravy Recipe

Chilli Paneer Gravy is an Indo Chinese Recipe but can be very well paired up with fried rice as well. I love the semi dry version more than the gravy kind even manchurians I like the semi dry version more.

Pin

Ingredients

3/4 cup paneer

1/2 cup capsicum cubed

1/2 cup onion cubed

5 nos garlic cloves minced finely

1/2 teaspoon ginger teaspoon finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon soya sauce

1 tablespoon tomato sauce

1 teaspoon pepper powder

1/2 tablespoon spring onion white part

1/2 tablespoon spring onion green part

1 cup water

1 tablespoon oil

salt to taste

For the marinade:

1 tablespoon maida

1/2 tablespoon cornflour

1/4 teaspoon pepper powder

salt as required

water as needed to form a paste

Steps

1.To a bowl add all the ingredients listed under ‘for the marinade’.

Pin

2.Make a thick batter by adding water little by little.

Pin

3.Add paneer cubes to this and coat with the batter well.

Pin

4.Heat oil in a pan and toast the paneer till slightly golden(You can deep fry them too).Drain it in a tissue and set aside.

Pin

5.Heat oil in a pan, add spring onion white part,ginger and garlic,fry till slightly browned.

Pin

6.Then add onion and capsicum saute in high flame for a minute.

Pin

7.Then add soya sauce, tomato sauce , chilli sauce, pepper powder and required salt.

Pin

8.Mix well until the veggies are coated evenly

Pin

9.Add 1 cup water and let it boil.

Pin

10.Add cornflour slurry – add water to the remaining batter to form a thin slurry.

Pin

11.Let it boil well until it starts to thicken.

Pin

12.Once it starts to thicken add paneer and give a quick stir.Finally add spring onions green part and switch off.

Pin

Chilli Paneer Gravy is ready. Serve as a accompaniment with fried rice or just as a starter and am sure you will make this often.

Pin

If you have any more questions about this Chilli Paneer Recipe do mail me at [email protected]. In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest ,Youtube and Twitter .

Tried this Chilli Paneer Recipe? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.

Recipe Card