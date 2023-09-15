Chilli Paneer is one of the popular Indo Chinese appetizer. Chilli Paneer is a tasty starter or side dish for fried rice. Chilli Paneer is a wonderful starter to a grand rice meal or relished as wholesome snack for tea time. Chilli Paneer Recipe is explained in this post with step by step pictures and video.
Chilli Paneer can be made semi dry or with gravy and I have shared both the versions of Chilli Paneer – Semi Dry and Gravy. Chilli Paneer serves as a great starter or appetizer or can be relished with noodles, fried rice etc.
About Chilli Paneer
Chilli Paneer is a semi dry starter made by first marinating paneer cubes in a flour based batter, deep fried then finally tossed in a hot sauce along with ginger, garlic, onion and capsicum.
Chilli Paneer is one of most popular Indo Chinese order at restaurants. This homemade Chilli Paneer is so good that you cannot stop with just a plate. Both mitu and gugu are fond of Chilli dishes so that justifies the post here.
This Chilli Paneer Recipe is one of the most requested recipe here so thought to share it. Chinese Dishes involves flash cooking so if the ingredients are ready the dish gets ready in no time.
Chilli Paneer Video
Chilli Paneer Semi Dry vs Chilli Paneer Gravy
- Chilli Paneer Semi Gravy : This is one of the most popular and liked version the semi dry version as it serves as a great starter and as a sidedish for fried rice, noodles etc.
- Chilli Paneer Gravy : Chilli Paneer Gravy is best served only as a sidedish.
Though both taste good in its own way, Personally I like the semi dry version but it is purely your preference and taste.
Check out other fried rice recipes
Mushroom fried rice,
Sprouts Fried Rice
Egg fried rice
Paneer Fried Rice
Veg fried rice recipes for more variations.
More paneer recipes
Chilli Paneer Ingredients
- Paneer – Use fresh paneer that is soft. You can use homemade paneer or storebought paneer.
- Flour – Maida and cornflour is used for making the batter. You can replace maida with wheat flour too.
- Sauces – Soya sauce, Chilli Sauce and Tomato Sauce is used. You can replace Chilli sauce with Schezwan sauce too.
- Vegetables – Ginger, garlic, onion and capsicum are used. Spring onion gives a great flavour to this dish.
- Spice powders – Red Chilli Powder and Pepper Powder are used.
Chilli Paneer Recipe Step by Step
1.Take 200 grams paneer rinse it well first.
2.Cut into small cubes.
3.Repeat to finish and set aside.
4.To a small bowl add 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 and 1/2 teaspoon chilli sauce, 2 tablespoon tomato sauce, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder along with 2 tablespoon water.
5.Mix well and set aside.
6.To another small bowl add 1 heaped teaspoon cornflour with 2 tablespoon water, mix it well to form a slurry and set aside.
7.In a mixing bowl – add 1/4 cup cornflour and 1/4 cup maida along with 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder, 1 teaspoon kashmiri red chilli powder and required salt to taste.
8.Mix it well and set aside.
9.Add water little by little to form a slightly thick batter.
10.The batter should be flowing but thick to coat the paneer.
11.Now add few paneer cubes to the batter. Coat each paneer with the batter. You can add all at once and mix it too.
12.Heat oil in a kadai – add the coated paneer cubes few at a time depending upon the kadai size.
13.Do not disturb for few seconds then slowly break the paneer if it sticks to each other then turn over and fry. Alternatively you can break the paneer cubes after deep frying also.
14.Flip over to fry it even on all sides.
15.Fry until it turns golden brown on all sides and is crisp.
16.Repeat to finish. Remove the paneer cubes and drain in a tissue paper. Break the pieces if it sticks to each other. Set aside.
17.To a pan add 1 tablespoon oil add 2 teaspoon garlic and 1 teaspoon ginger finely chopped. Saute until it turns golden then add 1 sliced green chilli and saute for few seconds.
18.Add 1/2 cup onion, 1/2 cup capsicum.
19.Saute for a minute. Then add required salt along with 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder.
20.Saute for few seconds.
21.Add prepared sauce mixture.
22.Give a quick mix to the cornflour slurry as the flour might settle at the bottom. Now add prepared cornflour slurry along with 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar.
23.Give a quick mix.
24.Cook until the sauce thickens slightly.
25.Add fried paneer cubes.
26.Toss well and add 1 tablespoon spring onion.
27.Toss well and switch off.
Chilli Paneer is ready! Serve hot!
Expert Tips
- The gravy tends to thicken if resting time is given, so switch off accordingly. If it becomes too thick then sprinkle little water, heat it up before serving.
- You may not end up using the entire maida cornflour paste so use the remaining for making the gravy.
- Add onion and capsicum cubed just saute for a few seconds so that it stays crunchy while eating.
- You can use colored capsicum just for adding color or use just green capsicum.
- You can either toast the paneer cubes in dosa tawa or deep fry them.
- You can even use vegetable stock replacing water. Adjust water level according to the consistency.
- Using freshly ground pepper adds a great flavor to the dish.
- Do not skip spring onion as it is one of the main ingredient for Chilli Paneer.
Chilli Paneer Gravy Recipe
Chilli Paneer Gravy is an Indo Chinese Recipe but can be very well paired up with fried rice as well. I love the semi dry version more than the gravy kind even manchurians I like the semi dry version more.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup paneer
- 1/2 cup capsicum cubed
- 1/2 cup onion cubed
- 5 nos garlic cloves minced finely
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger teaspoon finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon soya sauce
- 1 tablespoon tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon pepper powder
- 1/2 tablespoon spring onion white part
- 1/2 tablespoon spring onion green part
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon oil
- salt to taste
For the marinade:
- 1 tablespoon maida
- 1/2 tablespoon cornflour
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder
- salt as required
- water as needed to form a paste
Steps
1.To a bowl add all the ingredients listed under ‘for the marinade’.
2.Make a thick batter by adding water little by little.
3.Add paneer cubes to this and coat with the batter well.
4.Heat oil in a pan and toast the paneer till slightly golden(You can deep fry them too).Drain it in a tissue and set aside.
5.Heat oil in a pan, add spring onion white part,ginger and garlic,fry till slightly browned.
6.Then add onion and capsicum saute in high flame for a minute.
7.Then add soya sauce, tomato sauce , chilli sauce, pepper powder and required salt.
8.Mix well until the veggies are coated evenly
9.Add 1 cup water and let it boil.
10.Add cornflour slurry – add water to the remaining batter to form a thin slurry.
11.Let it boil well until it starts to thicken.
12.Once it starts to thicken add paneer and give a quick stir.Finally add spring onions green part and switch off.
Chilli Paneer Gravy is ready. Serve as a accompaniment with fried rice or just as a starter and am sure you will make this often.
If you have any more questions about this Chilli Paneer Recipe do mail me at [email protected]. In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest ,Youtube and Twitter .
Tried this Chilli Paneer Recipe? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.
Recipe Card
Chilli Paneer
Chilli Paneer is one of the popular Indo Chinese appetizer. Chilli Paneer is a tasty starter or sidedish for fried rice. Chilli Paneer is a wonderful starter to a grand rice meal or relished as wholesome snack for tea time.
Ingredients
- 200 gms paneer cubed
- 1/2 cup onion chopped
- 1/2 cup capsicum chopped
- 2 teaspoon garlic chopped finely
- 1 teaspoon ginger chopped finely
- 1 no green chilli sliced
- 1 tablespoon spring onion green
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon oil
- salt to taste
For the sauces
- 1 teaspoon soya sauce
- 1.5 teaspoon chilli sauce
- 2 tablespoon tomato sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon kashmiri chilli powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder
- salt to taste
Cornflour Slurry
- 1 heaped teaspoon cornflour
- 2 tablespoon water
Instructions
-
Take 200 gms paneer rinse it well first.
-
Cut into small cubes.
-
Repeat to finish and set aside.
-
To a small bowl add 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 and 1/2 teaspoon chilli sauce, 2 tablespoon tomato sauce, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder along with 2 tablespoon water.
-
Mix well and set aside.
-
To another small bowl add 1 heaped teaspoon cornflour with 2 tablespoon water, mix it well to form a slurry and set aside.
-
In a mixing bowl – add 1/4 cup cornflour and 1/4 cup maida along with 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder, 1 teaspoon kashmiri red chilli powder and required salt to taste.
-
Mix it well and set aside.
-
Add water little by little to form a slightly thick batter.
-
The batter should be flowing but thick to coat the paneer.
-
Now add few paneer cubes to the batter. Coat each paneer with the batter. You can add all at once and mix it too.
-
Heat oil in a kadai – add the coated paneer cubes few at a time depending upon the kadai size.
-
Do not disturb for few seconds then slowly break the paneer if it sticks to each other then turn over and fry. Else you can break the paneer cubes after deep frying also.
-
Flip over to fry it even on all sides.
-
Fry until it turns golden brown on all sides and is crisp.
-
Repeat to finish. Remove the idlis and drain in a tissue paper. Break the pieces if it sticks to each other. Set aside.
-
To a pan add 1 tablespoon oil add 2 teaspoon garlic and 1 teaspoon ginger finely chopped. Saute until it turns golden then add 1 sliced green chilli and saute for few seconds.
-
Add 1/2 cup onion, 1/2 cup capsicum.
-
Saute for a minute. Then add required salt along with 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder.
-
Saute for few seconds.
-
Add prepared sauce mixture.
-
Add prepared cornflour slurry along with 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar.
-
Give a quick mix.
-
Cook until the sauce thickens slightly.
-
Add fried paneer cubes.
-
Toss well and add 1 tablespoon spring onion.
-
Toss well and switch off.
-
Chilli Paneer is ready! Serve hot!
Video
Notes
- The gravy tends to thicken if resting time is given, so switch off accordingly.If it becomes too thick then add little water, heat it up before serving.
- You may not end up using the entire maida cornflour paste so use the remaining for making the gravy.
- Add onion and capsicum cubed just saute for a few seconds so that it stays crunchy while eating.
- You can use colored capsicum just for adding color or use just green capsicum.
- You can either toast the paneer cubes in dosa tawa or deep fry them.
- You can even use vegetable stock replacing water. Adjust water level according to the consistency.
- Using freshly ground pepper adds a great flavor to the dish.
- Do not skip spring onion as it is one of the main ingredient for Chilli Paneer.
Nutrition Facts
Chilli Paneer
Amount Per Serving (100 g)
Calories 464
Calories from Fat 324
% Daily Value*
Fat 36g55%
Saturated Fat 17g106%
Trans Fat 0.03g
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Monounsaturated Fat 4g
Cholesterol 74mg25%
Sodium 2112mg92%
Potassium 276mg8%
Carbohydrates 19g6%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 18g36%
Vitamin A 2240IU45%
Vitamin C 83mg101%
Calcium 567mg57%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.