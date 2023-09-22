Red Chilli Powder can be easily made at home by roasting or sun drying red chillies until crisp and grinding it to a fine powder. Lets get on to learn How to make Red Chilli Powder at home with step by step pictures and video for easy understanding and reference.

Red Chilli Powder or Kashmiri Red Chili Powder is a quite essential spice powder used in everyday Indian cooking. I use a combination of regular long variety red chillies and kashmiri red chillies to make this Homemade Kashmiri Chilli Powder. Red Chilli Powder Indian version is shared here, it is also called Lal Mirch Powder.

About Red Chilli Powder

Red Chilli Powder is easily available in supermarkets these days but loaded with artificial colors and preservatives. Its been few years since I started making my homemade spice powders and there is no looking back after that.

Homemade Red Chili Powder is not only free from chemicals and colors, it is fresh more flavorful and aromatic. I make red chili powder in bulk which lasts me for about 4-5 months. Usually I sun dry / dry roast red chilies in bulk and give to mill for grinding and store it. This time I made a small batch so tried in my mixer itself and to my surprise it came out so good and that justifies this post.

Red Chilli Powder is easy to make at home so do try and enjoy the benefits. We need both color and spice level to our red chilli powder which is perfect for every day use. So a combination of regular kashmiri chillies and kashmiri red chillies are used to make red chilli powder. Regular red chilies gives the required hotness and kashmiri red chilies gives the natural fiery hot red color. So while using this Red Chili Powder you get the flavor, hotness and color to the dish.

Red Chili Powder Ingredients

There are many varieties of red chillies but these 2 varieties suits the best for Red Chilli Powder.

Red Chillies : Regular Red Chillies gives flavour and required spice to the maslaa powder.

Regular Red Chillies gives flavour and required spice to the maslaa powder. Kashmiri Red Chillies : Kashmiri Red Chillies gives a beautiful natural red color to the powder and is less spicy.

I have used a equal ratio of red chilies but you can change it according to your preference like 3/4 kg red chilies and 1/4 kg kashmiri chilies.

Red Chilli Powder Methods

There are 2 ways to make homemade red chilli powder:

Sun drying : Red chillies are cleaned, stem plucked and sun dried for 2-3 days until crisp and then given to mill for grinding. This method is suitable only to those regions where sunlight is abundant throughout the year.

Red chillies are cleaned, stem plucked and sun dried for 2-3 days until crisp and then given to mill for grinding. This method is suitable only to those regions where sunlight is abundant throughout the year. Dry roasting : Red chillies are dry roasted in a kadai until crisp, cooled then grinded to make Red Chilli Powder. This method is suitable to all so I prefer this one more.

See more spice powders

How to make Chilli Powder Step by Step

1.First measure and take long red chilli variety. We are going to use both red chillies : the regular long red chillies for spice and kashmiri red chillies for color.

2.Pluck the stem from the red chillies.

3.You can even keep 3-4 at a time and cut using a kitchen scissor.

4.All ready , set aside.

5.Now take kashmiri chilli and remove the stem part if any.

6.Now kashmiri red chillies is also ready.

7.To a kadai add kashmiri red chilli first and dry roast until crisp, remove and set aside. To check break a red chilli it should easily break and not bend then its perfect else roast for few more mins.

Alternatively you can sundry the chillies and grind too but sun should be very hot.

8.Now add long red chilli variety and dry roast until crisp.

9.Cool down completely then add to mixer jar.

10.Grind it as fine as possible. Alternatively you can give to mill and grind it too.

11.Spread it on a tray and cool down then store in a clean dry airtight container. If you feel its very coarse then sieve it once and store.

Fresh aromatic homemade red chili powder ready.

Expert Tips

Choose fresh red chillies for best flavor.

Always clean red chillies, pluck the stem before roasting.

Always use a combination of red chillies for getting perfect hotness, flavor and color.

Alternatively to skip dry roasting you can sundry the red chillies until crisp.This may take 2-3 days if there is hot sun in your home.Spread a netted cloth to protect it from insects and flies.

If its summer season you can try sun drying else can use the dry roasting method, but roast it in low flame without burning.

Keeps well in room temperature itself but in case if you want to store for more than 6 months then take half of it and store in fridge.Keep the rest in your kitchen pantry itself and use it.

The measurement is purely our preference. You can add 1/2 and 1/2 of chili varieties if you prefer medium spicy like I’ve have done. If you want more spice level then increase long chili variety like 3/4 kg red chilies and 1/4 kg kashmiri red chilies.

Storing Suggestion

I usually make a big batch store in a dry container in fridge.

Transfer just little to a small container for everyday use and fill it up whenever needed. This way it stays fresh for a long time.

Dry roast at least 1 KG of red chillies, cool down then give to mill for grinding. This will last you at least for 6 months depending on the usage.

You can use only red chillies or only kashmiri red chillies to make red chilli powder but the flavor and color varies accordingly.

You can sundry red chillies during summer and give to mill for grinding. You can make in bulk and store in fridge.

FAQs

1.What is Red Chilli Powder?

Red Chilli Powder is made by dry roasting a combination of red chillies which includes regular red chillies and kashmiri red chillies, cooling it down completely then grinding it fine.

2.What is Red Chilli Powder made of?

Red Chilli Powder is made using a combination of red chillies. Usually the hot variety is used for making red chilli powder but I have used kashmiri red chillies also for color.

3.Is Red Chilli Powder same as Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder ?

No Red Chilli Powder is more spicy and does not give color whereas Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder gives color and is less spicy. If you are using just kashmiri red chilli powder for a recipe then you need to add more to get the perfect hotness to the dish.

4.Is Paprika same as Indian Red Chilli Powder?

Though Paprika and Red Chili powder looks similar they both differ in taste. Paprika is much milder and has a slight sweet taste. Red Chili Powder is more hotter than paprika.

