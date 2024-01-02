THIS is the chilling moment a pervert was caught filming an underage girl inside water park changing rooms before she bravely kicked his phone away.

Shocking footage was captured inside the popular LC 2 in Swansea, which revealed sicko Liam Warlow targeting his 15-year-old victim.

4 Warlow pretends to style his hair after setting his sights on the teen Credit: CPS

4 The 27-year-old then films under the partition from the cubicle next to her Credit: CPS

He could be seen lingering in the unisex changing area, setting his sights on the young girl, before sneaking into a cubicle next to her.

The disgusting perv then darts out after his phone was kicked away by the courageous teen when she noticed it under the partition.

Warlow, 27, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on December 20, after admitting to a charge of observing a private act for sexual gratification.

The court heard how he “paid particular attention” to the 15-year-old, while pretending to style his hair.

After he was caught, CCTV footage showed him running outside the building but cops arrested him two days later – at his then partner’s home.

He originally told police his phone had innocently dropped and somehow started recording on its own.

Judge Geraint Walters said: “I would have to be very naïve to accept that proposition, as would a jury, had you tried that one on them.”

The court then heard how police later found a video of Warlow in a “private area” of his phone.

Disturbing footage showed the defendant masturbating inside another public toilet on a different day.

Defence lawyer, Steven Burnell, highlighted Warlow’s mum had shown her support in court.

He said: “Clearly, he is deeply ashamed of what’s gone on.

“Mr Warlow states the impact on the victim must have been horrible.”

However Judge Walters said in his sentencing speech: “You set eyes upon her and at that moment decided to see if you had any opportunity to film her in a state, no doubt, of undress.

“Your conduct that day has, for a considerable period of time, blighted you.

“And it will. You will be on the sex offenders register. You’ve lost your partner, by the looks of it.

“No doubt in any future relationship you have, you will end up coming under the scrutiny of social services.”

The perv, who has previous convictions for burglary and cannabis possession from 2013, was slapped with a suspended six-month sentence for two years.

4 Warlow running from the changing rooms after his victim spotted the phone Credit: CPS