A government probe has been launched after an Australian Hezbollah militia fighter was killed with his Sydney-based brother and his wife in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on Boxing Day.

Ibrahim Bazzi, 27, had travelled from Sydney to the village of Bint Jbeil to bring his Lebanese wife, Shorouk Hammoud, to Australia after she was granted a visa.

The couple were at the two-storey home of his brother Ali Bazzi, 30, when it was hit by a missile from an Israeli warplane targeting Hezbollah.

The two men were killed instantly in the attack but Ms Hammoud was initially pulled alive from the rubble before she too later died.

Iran-backed Hezbollah later admitted Ali Bazzi was one of their guerrilla fighters in a tribute to their ‘martyr’ which was posted online in his memory.

The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that both men were Australian citizens and was seeking to confirm Ali Bazzi’s links to Hezbollah.

They also flagged an investigation into any illegal financial support the militia fighter may have been given by Australians while he was with Hezbollah.

The coffins of all three were draped in yellow Hezbollah flags and carried by uniformed Hezbollah militia fighters

‘Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organisation under Australian law,’ warned acting foreign affairs minister Mark Dreyfus on Thursday.

‘It’s an offence for any Australian to cooperate with, to support – let alone to fight with – a listed terrorist organisation like Hezbollah.

‘Because Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organisation, it’s an offence for any Australian to provide financial assistance to that terrorist organisation.’

Mr Dreyfus said the government was aware Hezbollah had claimed Ali Bazzi as a member, and added that Australians have been warned not to travel to Lebanon since October.

All three killed were buried within hours of the attack in coffins draped in Hezbollah flags, under an image of Ali Bazzi in camouflage fatigues, hailing his martyrdom.

The coffins were carried by Hezbollah fighters in full uniform through the streets of the village in Lebanon’s Al Dawra region, near the Israeli border.

‘The Islamic Resistance celebrates the martyr, the Mujahid Ali Ahmed Bazzi from the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, who rose as a martyr on the road to Jerusalem,’ Hezbollah’s official website said.

Hezbollah is is a listed terrorist organisation by CIA and Australian National Security and an ally of Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas.

It has been exchanging fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern frontier since the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza began on October 7.

Ibrahim Bazzi married his wife in Lebanon three years ago and were planning a new life in Sydney over fears for his wife’s safety in the Middle East.

He was said to have to have moved to Australia in 2020-2021 and was an electrician and a construction worker from the St George area in Sydney’s south-east.

There is no suggestion the couple had affiliations to Hezbollah beyond Ali Bazzi.

Ms Hammoud’s first cousin Mohamed Hammoud lives in Sydney and told the ABC the news was devastating.

Mr Hammoud said he would cherish the memories he had of Ms Hammoud.

‘My family is numb. My family is devastated. My family is in disbelief,’ he said.

‘We were expecting to meet and greet them here and welcome her to Australia and now that’s not to be…utter disbelief.’

‘She used to paint my daughter’s fingernails, she was full of life and happy,’ he said.

Hezbollah was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is both a political party and militant fighting operation aimed at spreading Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

It is particularly strong in the border area of Lebanon and Israel where the missile strike took place and there are frequent firefights between Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli Defence Force.

The IDF said the deadly airstrike was part of an operation striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon, after militia had fired rockets at the Jewish state.

Australians were warned to leave Lebanon in October with fighting ramping up between Israel and Hezbollah.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong warned Aussies that commercial flights may not be available out of the country in a crisis.

‘I am now saying to Australians, if you are in Lebanon you should consider whether your need to remain there is essential,’ she said.

‘If you wish to leave, you should know that a crisis could limit commercial options for departure and you should consider the first available option.’

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman told Daily Mail Australia it ‘has confirmed the death of two Australian citizens in an air strike in southern Lebanon.

‘The Australian Embassy in Beirut stands ready to provide consular assistance to the family if required,’ it added.

‘The Australian Government continues to advise do not travel to Lebanon due to the volatile security situation and the risk of the security situation deteriorating further.’