Redi Tlhabi talks with award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about her new book, Trump’s second term and Gaza.

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is back with her first novel in more than a decade, Dream Count, about the lives and dreams of four women in the United States, Nigeria and Guinea. She spotlights familiar themes including issues of gender, immigrant experiences, class and free speech.

As the US continues its crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech, including arresting, deporting and revoking the visas of international students, what will the future of education and learning look like? And has the current political climate shaped her writing?

