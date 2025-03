Nigerian-born author and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been named to Time’s “100 Most Influential People.” Known for her impactful essay We Should All Be Feminists, sampled by Beyoncé, Adichie has made a lasting cultural impact. After a decade-long break from fiction, her highly anticipated novel Dream Count marks her return to storytelling. In an interview with BBC, she reflects on her creative journey and the long wait for this new work era.

Source: BBC