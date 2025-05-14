Chimpanzees in Uganda were found treating the injuries of other, unrelated chimps, including those caught in hunting snares.

The finding comes from the Budongo Forest, where researchers followed two groups of chimpanzees for several months, watching as the chimps treated wounds caused by fights, accidents, or snares. In one group, 40 percent of the chimps had been injured by snares, including several who appeared to have been permanently disabled as a result.

On seven separate occasions, researchers recorded chimps ministering to each other by helping to remove snares, clean wounds, or apply medicinal leaves. In four cases, the chimps were not related. Scientists say the persistent risk of getting caught in snares may have prompted some chimps to learn to care for others.

While chimpanzees have previously been found applying medical care, the practice has rarely been recorded in the wild. The new research, published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, suggests mutual care is more widespread than was thought.

ALSO ON YALE E360

U.S. Aid Cuts Are Hitting Global Conservation Projects Hard