China advances manned lunar program for 2030 moon landing



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 04, 2025













China is making steady strides toward its goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2030, with research and development efforts progressing as scheduled, the China Manned Space Agency announced Monday.





According to the agency’s latest update, key elements of the lunar mission-including the Long March 10 heavy-lift rocket, the Mengzhou crewed spacecraft, the Lanyue lunar lander, the Wangyu lunar suit, and the Tansuo lunar rover-are in their initial prototype development stage, with design work proceeding on track.





In parallel, construction of crucial test and launch infrastructure is underway at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province. The agency confirmed that plans for essential ground systems, such as tracking, telemetry, command, and landing site infrastructure, have been finalized, with construction work set to commence soon.





Upon completion, China’s lunar mission will mark a historic milestone, making it the second nation to land astronauts on the moon, bolstering its presence in global space exploration.





The United States successfully landed astronauts on the moon during six Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s, with a total of 12 astronauts setting foot on the lunar surface.





China’s planned crewed lunar landing will involve two launches of the Long March 10 rocket from the Wenchang spaceport. One launch will transport the Lanyue lunar lander to lunar orbit, while the other will carry the Mengzhou crewed spacecraft.





Once in orbit, the two spacecraft will rendezvous and dock. Two astronauts will transfer to the Lanyue lander, which will then detach and make a controlled descent to the lunar surface.





During their time on the moon, the astronauts will use the Tansuo lunar rover to conduct scientific research and collect lunar samples. Once their tasks are complete, they will return to the Lanyue lander, which will transport them back to the Mengzhou spacecraft in orbit.





The final phase of the mission will see the astronauts and collected samples transferred to the Mengzhou spacecraft, which will then undock and embark on the return journey to Earth.





To ensure mission readiness, China has already selected its fourth cohort of astronauts, who are undergoing rigorous training for lunar landing and surface operations.





Related Links



China Manned Space Agency



The Chinese Space Program – News, Policy and Technology

China News from SinoDaily.com

