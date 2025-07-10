China’s top diplomat drew sharp contrasts in trade practices between Beijing and Washington as he pressed Southeast Asian countries to protect free trade and not undermine the interests of “the third party” while the region confronts sweeping US tariffs.
“China-Bangladesh cooperation delivers mutual benefits. China grants zero-tariff treatment, creating developing opportunities,” Wang said. “The US, however, has imposed a 35 per cent tariff on Bangladesh – one of the least developed countries – which is neither reasonable nor moral.”
“China has always been the most reliable stabilising force in a turbulent world and the most reliable partner for Asean countries in addressing challenges,” he said, according to the foreign ministry.