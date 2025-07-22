China has begun construction on a massive dam project in the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon in Tibet, the longest and deepest canyon in the world. Experts fear the impact on wildlife in the river gorge, which is home to snow leopards and Bengal tigers, as well as some of the tallest and oldest trees in Asia.

On Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang oversaw groundbreaking for the $167 billion project, which will consist of five cascade dams, according to the Xinhua News Agency. When completed, it will reportedly be the largest dam project in the world.

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, which descends some 6,000 feet over roughly 30 miles, could supply an enormous amount of hydropower. Chinese engineers say the site has the potential to generate 70 gigawatts of electricity, more than the total power capacity of Poland, according to Bloomberg. However, figures from BloombergNEF suggest the hydro project will cost six times as much per gigawatt as a comparable solar project.

Scientists tell Yale Environment 360 that urgent action is needed to protect wildlife during construction. Along its precipitous descent, the Yarlung Tsangpo River runs past glaciated peaks, alpine meadows, pine woodlands, and tropical rainforest. The river gorge is home to Tibetan brown bears, Asian black bears, and Asiatic wild dogs, as well as more than 4,500 species of plants, including a thousand-year-old cypress that, at more than 330 feet, is the tallest tree in Asia.

But greater outcry has come from neighboring India, which fears the dam project will give China the ability to withhold water or unleash floods in any future conflict.⁠ China has said the dam will not pose risks downstream, but India is not convinced. To buffer against future “water bombs,” India has said it may erect its own massive dam on its side of the border.

ALSO ON YALE E360

China’s Mega Dam Project Poses Big Risks for Asia’s Grand Canyon