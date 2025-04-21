China and Indonesia should jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday amid the escalating trade war with the United States.

His comments followed the first “2+2” dialogue between the Chinese and Indonesian foreign and security ministers in Beijing.

The two sides had agreed to speed up economic integration, maintain supply chain stability and safeguard the rights and interests of the Global South, the top Chinese diplomat said.

“We should oppose any form of unilateralism and protectionism and believe that the abuse of tariffs will seriously damage the normal economic and trade exchanges among countries,” Wang said at a press conference alongside Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun and their Indonesian counterparts, Sugiono and Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

“We … advocate inclusive economic globalisation, uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and promote the creation of a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory trade and investment environment.”

The “2+2” dialogue with Indonesia was the first of its kind for China. It reflects Beijing’s efforts to step up engagement with Southeast Asia and the Global South as it seeks a stronger counterweight in the geopolitical rivalry with the US.

Indonesia is the largest Asean country and a key trading partner of China in the region. In January, it became the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations member to formally join the Brics group of emerging economies, of which China is a founding member.