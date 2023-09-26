China is considering compensating utilities for all the coal-fired power they’ve built, including plants that are likely to sit idle as Beijing accelerates its transition to clean energy. National Bureau of Statistics, C

Article content (Bloomberg) — China is considering compensating utilities for all the coal-fired power they’ve built, including plants that are likely to sit idle as Beijing accelerates its transition to clean energy. The reimbursement would come in the form of capacity fees for power users, in addition to the rates they pay on the electricity they consume, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content

Article content Charges would apply to industrial and commercial users from the beginning of next year. The document has been circulated by the National Development and Reform Commission to power companies for their opinions. The economic planning agency didn’t respond to calls seeking comment. China has accelerated its build-out of coal-fired power to tackle persistent supply shortages that have crippled the economy in recent years. But much of that capacity is likely to be idle for extended periods because it’s needed only as a backup to intermittent wind and solar. That’s a cost to power plants, which already have to contend with government-mandated price caps and rising carbon costs. Despite the breakneck speed of China’s renewable power installations, coal still accounts for 59% of China’s electricity. President Xi Jinping’s pledge to cut coal use from 2025, a key milestone on the path to carbon neutrality, is likely to dissuade generators from expanding capacity unless they’re compensated for the effort. The proposal could reduce losses at utilities and justify the construction of new plants, said Peng Chengyao, an analyst with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Top Stories Get the latest headlines, breaking news and columns. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But the potential consequences for an economy that has relied on cheap electricity to deliver much of its growth are clear. “It will drive up power prices,” said Nannan Kou, head of China research at BloombergNEF. Allowing power plants to trade capacity is another option that’s being discussed for the future, he said. The NDRC’s plan would allow power plants to claw back at least 30% of their fixed investment costs through 2025, via fees that range from 100 to 230 yuan ($14 to $31) per kilowatt of capacity each year. That could rise to 50% by 2026. To be eligible for the payments, coal plants will need to be connected to the grid and compliant with their energy conservation and emissions targets. They’ll also need to be able to transfer electricity to regions short of power. The Week’s Diary (All times Beijing unless noted.) Tuesday, Sept. 26 China Intl Aluminum Week in Yinchuan, Ningxia, day 1 Wednesday, Sept. 27 China industrial profits for August, 09:30

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

China Intl Aluminum Week in Yinchuan, Ningxia, day 2 Thursday, Sept. 28

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

China Intl Aluminum Week in Yinchuan, Ningxia, day 3 Friday, Sept. 29 Saturday, Sept. 30 China’s official PMIs for September, 09:30 Sunday, Oct. 1 Caixin’s China PMIs for September, 09:45 On the Wire Chinese developers are counting on the upcoming Golden Week holiday to spark a long-awaited revival in home sales, in the first key test of whether recent policy support can arrest the slump. China’s property market could take as long as a year to recover, according to a former central bank adviser, who’s urging Beijing to do more to halt the spread of defaults. The crisis at China Evergrande Group deepened Monday after the company’s mainland unit said it failed to repay an onshore bond, adding a new layer of uncertainty to the developer’s future as a restructuring plan with its offshore creditors teeters.

Article content