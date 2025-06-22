A student of the elite Tsinghua University who shot to fame three years ago for donating her scholarship and also drew attention for her beauty has returned to the spotlight by appearing on social media.

However, her father has struck a stern note of caution by saying live-streaming is not suitable for girls who are “too pretty”, Red Star News reported.

Zhang Shenxinran was admitted by Tsinghua in 2022 with a top score from the national university entrance exam, which is also known as gaokao in China.

Zhang Shenxinran scored top marks in a key national examination to gain entry to the prestigious Tsinghua University. Photo: Handout

She received a 105,000 yuan (US$15,000) scholarship from her family, who live in a village in Zhaoan County, Fujian province, southeastern China, because she was the first person from the village to study at Tsinghua.

The girl donated the money to poor students in a move that was widely reported by the media.

Many people say Zhang looks like the famous actress Chen Duling.

Since then she hid herself from public view until a few months ago when she opened a social media account.

“Some people said I made the donation to boost my profile. I felt sad about that,” Zhang was quoted as saying.