China has displayed a scale model of its latest fifth-generation fighter jet overseas for the first time as part of its advanced military aircraft line-up at a major air show in Europe this week.

China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) displayed a miniature version of the J-35A – the land-based variant of China’s latest fifth-generation fighter jet, the J-35 – at the 55th Paris Air Show, the largest and one of the oldest air shows in the world.

China unveiled the J-35A at the Zhuhai air show in November after more than a decade of development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) as China’s second fifth-generation fighter jet after the J-20 .

02:26 China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai features new fighter jets and helicopters China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai features new fighter jets and helicopters

The J-20 is prohibited from overseas export but was also on display at CATIC’s booth in the Paris Air Show, which is taking place until Sunday.

While its original version is expected to be used as a carrier-based fighter for Chinese aircraft carriers, its land-based variant has been developed for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force and was reportedly first flown in September 2023.

The Paris Air Show marks the first showcase of the J-35A outside China, following the overseas debut of the carrier-based variant at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, in February.

China has recently been seeking to boost export sales of its fighter aircraft.

Although China does not have a record of fighter aircraft sales in the European market – which has ruled out buying Chinese military aircraft because of Beijing’s political and military relations with the US – it has recently seen a rise in sales in developing countries, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia.