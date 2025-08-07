As the US prepares to impose a 15% tariff on Ghanaian goods starting August 7, China has reaffirmed its commitment to zero-tariff access for Ghana and 52 other African nations. Chinese Ambassador Lu Kun, speaking at the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) fellowship event in Accra, described Beijing’s policy as mutually beneficial. He urged Ghanaian exporters to tap into China’s massive consumer market, which comprises over 400 million middle-class consumers. Ambassador Kun revealed that Beijing and Accra have signed a framework agreement regarding the policy, and talks are currently ongoing to finalize implementation details. He also encouraged Ghanaian businesses to seize this opportunity, positioning it as a powerful counterbalance to rising US trade barriers.

