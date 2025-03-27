In the face of trade protectionism and rising global uncertainties, China and the entirety of Asia can find ways to work together, one of China’s high-ranking vice-premiers said, while reiterating support for foreign investors “regardless of external changes”.
Speaking on Thursday at the Boao Forum for Asia, Ding Xuexiang, the sixth-ranked member of China’s Politburo Standing Committee, reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to propping up the economy with more proactive macro policies and the fostering of emerging industries.
“An important lesson behind Asia’s dynamism and growth potential is its openness,” Ding said. “We should … firmly oppose trade and investment protectionism and make full use of cooperation mechanisms in regions such as East Asia and the Asia-Pacific.”
At the forum, attended by more than 80 top executives of leading foreign multinationals, Li also reiterated a vow that China would roll out new policies to ensure the smooth operation of its economy.