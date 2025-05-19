BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s new home prices were unchanged in April from a month earlier for a second month, official data showed on Monday, signalling persistent downward pressure despite policymakers’ efforts to stabilise the sector.

April’s result, as calculated by Reuters based on data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), extends the no-growth trend seen since May 2023.

From a year earlier, prices in April were down 4.0%, a slight improvement from a 4.5% decline last month.

(Reporting by by Liangping Gao, Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)