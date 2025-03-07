An influencer in southern China, renowned for crafting dramatic animal and artistic hairstyles that ignited a subculture among small-town youth, has shifted his focus to fashion and theatre.

Luo Fuxing, a hairstylist from Guangdong, is one of the country’s pioneering influencers.

Luo, 30, with his flowing locks, styles his hair using gel after washing, showcasing unique silhouettes resembling aeroplanes, birds, and houses. He asserts that dedicating just two days a month to his hairstyling endeavours and sharing his creations online allows him to earn between 30,000 and 50,000 yuan (US$4,000 to US$6,800).

Luo draws inspiration from popular films and life experiences.

Luo’s striking animal and artistic hairstyles sparked a subculture among small-town youth, providing them with opportunities to express their identities and gain recognition. Photo: Weibo

In January last year, he crafted an extraordinary tap-shaped hairstyle that even dripped water, mirroring its real counterpart, and garnered 240,000 likes.