Citing his own experiences, Zhang said his postgraduate degree did not contribute much when he set up and began running his own company, according to his Saturday interview with Rupert Hoogewerf , chairman and chief researcher at Hurun Research Institute, which was posted on ByteDance ’s Douyin platform.

Hoogewerf’s Hurun is best known for the Hurun Rich List , an annual ranking of the world’s wealthiest individuals and most successful entrepreneurs.

Zhang, 60, suggested that college graduates can “think about starting some business”, as they gained know-how from working at a company.