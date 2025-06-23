China has criticized the United States’ weekend strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and reiterated that it’s willing to join international efforts to restore peace in the Middle East.

Beijing “strongly” condemns the attacks on Iran, according to a four-sentence statement from the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

“The U.S. move seriously violates the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and international law and exacerbates tensions in the Middle East,” it said. “China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible.”