Chinese fighter jets twice risked collisions with Air Self-Defense Force surveillance aircraft over the East China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, in the latest close encounters between the two militaries.

The Defense Ministry, which announced the incidents late Thursday, said both involved Chinese JH-7 fighter-bombers making “unusual approaches” that took the jets within 30 meters of the ASDF YS-11EB electronic intelligence aircraft over international waters.

During the first maneuver on Wednesday morning, the Chinese jet flew within 30 meters to the side of the ASDF aircraft — a short enough distance to risk a collision. The following morning saw the Chinese jet perform a similar maneuver, this time flying within 30 meters vertically from the Japanese aircraft.