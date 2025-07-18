Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Beijing forces concessions, Tokyo makes long-term investments

Scott Foster interprets how China and Japan are taking divergent approaches in navigating Trump’s tariff policies. Beijing has leveraged its dominance in rare earths to extract major US concessions, while Tokyo is gaining market share within the tariff-protected US economy.

Upper House election polls signal a weaker Japan

Scott Foster analyzes Japan’s upcoming Upper House election, where Prime Minister Ishiba’s ruling LDP is likely to lose its majority. His leadership hangs in the balance, though it’s unclear how any successor could better navigate Japan’s economic woes or manage Trump and China.

Moscow unmoved by Trump’s 50-day ultimatum

James Davis unpacks Trump’s latest ultimatum to Russia, demanding a ceasefire within 50 days or facing 100% tariffs, as a dramatic but likely symbolic move that Moscow views as a bluff. Backchannel diplomacy between Washington and Moscow, meanwhile, quietly continues.

China’s gold hoarding: a bad omen for the dollar

William Pesek observes that central banks are accelerating gold purchases as a hedge against the mounting risks posed by Trump’s fiscal and trade policies. China and other nations are steadily diversifying away from the greenback, undermining its reserve-currency status.