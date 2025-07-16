High on the Tibetan Plateau, China has completed a cutting-edge telescope designed to detect ripples in spacetime from the dawn of the universe with the help of the United States – strengthening a global effort to probe how everything began.
Among the project’s international partners, Stanford University played a key role in building and testing the telescope’s detectors and readout systems, ensuring the “brains” of the instrument could operate reliably in freezing conditions before being shipped to Tibet, according to a 2020 paper in Proceedings of SPIE.
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) could also contribute to the project.