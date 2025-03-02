China launches two new satellites



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 28, 2025













China successfully launched a Long March 2C carrier rocket on Thursday afternoon, deploying two new satellites into their designated orbit, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s leading space contractor.





The launch took place at 3:08 p.m. from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China. Shortly after liftoff, the rocket placed the satellites, Siwei Gaojing 1C and 1D, into a sun-synchronous orbit approximately 500 kilometers above Earth.





Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a subsidiary of CASC, the newly deployed satellites are equipped with high-resolution optical imaging systems. They are intended for various applications, including natural resource management, urban planning, emergency response, and commercial services, as stated by the company.





Following in-orbit testing, these satellites will integrate with seven existing satellites within the Siwei commercial remote-sensing satellite system, managed by China Siwei Surveying and Mapping Technology, a CASC-owned operator. Once fully established, the system is expected to consist of 28 satellites, according to project planners.





The Long March 2C rocket, manufactured by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, another CASC subsidiary, measures 43 meters in length and 3.35 meters in diameter. Weighing 242.5 metric tons at liftoff, it is primarily designed to carry payloads to low-Earth and sun-synchronous orbits.





This launch represents China’s ninth space mission of the year and marks the 561st flight of the Long March rocket series, which remains the backbone of the nation’s space transportation system.





Related Links



China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation



Earth Observation News – Suppiliers, Technology and Application

