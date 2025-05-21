BEIJING – China is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to the European Union’s “unreasonable” sanctions on Chinese firms, the foreign ministry said on May 21.

The EU and Britain announced new sanctions on May 20 against Russia that target some Chinese firms.

In Beijing, the ministry spokesperson, Ms Mao Ning, urged the EU to drop its “double standards” on economic and trade ties with Russia, saying most countries, including those in Europe, as well as the United States, continue to trade with Russia.

China will take the measures necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights and interest, Ms Mao told a regular press conference when asked about the sanctions. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.