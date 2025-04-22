China prepares next crewed flight to Tiangong station



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 22, 2025













Preparations are nearly complete for the launch of China’s upcoming crewed spaceflight, Shenzhou XX, which will ferry three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. The China Manned Space Agency confirmed that both the spacecraft and its Long March 2F rocket were rolled out to the launch tower at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on Wednesday night.





The agency reported that the launch facilities are operating normally, and the mission hardware is undergoing its final series of functional checks. The mission is expected to lift off within the next few days, pending completion of these tests.





Shenzhou XX will mark the country’s 15th crewed mission and the ninth team to occupy Tiangong. The identities of the incoming crew have not yet been made public. Once aboard, they will relieve the Shenzhou XIX crew, who have been stationed on the orbital complex since October 30.





Shenzhou XIX is commanded by Senior Colonel Cai Xuzhe, with Lieutenant Colonel Song Lingdong and Lieutenant Colonel Wang Haoze also aboard. Their mission, approaching the six-month mark, is part of China’s ongoing efforts to maintain continuous human presence aboard Tiangong.





