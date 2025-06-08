Ten years have passed since President Xi Jinping, who is reported to be a fan of the game, unveiled a plan to make China a “world football superpower” by 2050.

Since then, the men’s national team has been overshadowed by its consistently excellent women’s counterpart, while falling in the world rankings from 2016’s 81st place to 94th in April.

The scandal-stricken football sector has also become a focus of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign in recent years.

Yet China has not missed all its yardsticks. Official data shows that tens of thousands of pitches have been added over the decade, while football courses have been introduced to all kinds of schools across the nation.

Thanks to these moves, grass-roots football tournaments in several areas have become a cultural sensation, boosting morale and cementing unity at a difficult time of US-China rivalry.

One such phenomenon is the Jiangsu City Football League. Organised by the eastern province’s sports administration and the municipal governments of its 13 cities, it has quickly gained popularity since the inaugural match on May 10.