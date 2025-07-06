BEIJING – China’s national observatory on July 6 renewed a yellow alert for Typhoon Danas as it is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the southern parts of the country.

As at 5am on July 6, the typhoon was located at 21.3 degrees north latitude and 118.1 degrees east longitude, moving north-east at 10 to 15kmh, with its intensity continuing to strengthen, according to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC).

From the evening of July 6 to the morning of July 7, it is expected to cross the Taiwan Strait from south to north and may either brush past or make landfall along the island’s western coast.

On July 7, the typhoon will enter the East China Sea and gradually approach coastal areas from northern Fujian to central and southern Zhejiang, the NMC said.

From 8am on July 6 to 8am on July 7, strong gales are forecast to affect parts of the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, waters east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and sections of the East China Sea, as well as coastal regions of Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang and Taiwan island, according to the NMC.

During the same period, heavy to torrential rainfall is expected in south-eastern Zhejiang, north-eastern Fujian, and across Taiwan island. Some areas of Taiwan may experience extreme downpours, with precipitation reaching up to 230mm.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Due to the impact of the typhoon, sea areas near Taiwan island, the South China Sea, and the coastal waters off Fujian, Guangdong and Zhejiang will experience strong waves from July 6 noon to July 7 noon, according to the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Centre. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK