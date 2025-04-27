BEIJING – China’s coast guard said on April 27 it had “dealt with” a situation involving six Filipinos who it accused of illegally landing on a disputed reef, after Beijing’s state media said the tiny sandbank had recently come under Chinese control.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea and has waved away competing assertions from other countries in the region as well as an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

China and the Philippines have engaged in months of confrontations in the contested waters, and Manila is currently taking part in sweeping joint military drills with the United States that Beijing has slammed as destabilising.

Chinese coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement the evening of April 27 that six personnel from the Philippines had earlier that day “illegally boarded” the Tiexian Reef, also known as Sandy Cay, despite “warnings and dissuasion” from the Chinese side.

Mr Liu said that Chinese coast guard personnel then “boarded the reef and investigated and dealt with it in accordance with the law”.

The statement did not provide further details on the encounter or the identities of the six people from the Philippines.

“We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement,” Mr Liu said, adding that the actions “violated China’s territorial sovereignty”.

The sandbank, part of the Spratly Islands, lies near Thitu Island, also called Pag-asa and the site of a Philippine military facility.

Chinese state media said on April 26 that the country’s coast guard “implemented maritime control” over the Tiexian Reef during the middle of April.

State broadcaster CCTV said in the report that the coast guard landed on Sandy Cay to “exercise sovereignty and jurisdiction” over the reef, carry out an “inspection” and “collect video evidence regarding the illegal activities of the Philippine side”.

The broadcaster published a photograph of five black-clad people standing on the uninhabited reef as a dark inflatable boat bobbed in the nearby water.

Another shot showed four coast guard officials posing with a national flag on the reef’s white surface, in what CCTV described as a “vow of sovereignty”.

The group also “cleaned up leftover plastic bottles, wooden sticks and other debris and garbage on the reef”, the broadcaster said.

The Financial Times reported an unnamed Philippine maritime official as saying that the Chinese coast guard had left after unfurling the flag.

There do not appear to be any signs that China has permanently occupied the reef or has built a structure on it.

Philippine-US drills

In recent months, Beijing and Manila have blamed each other for causing what they describe as the ecological degradation of several disputed landforms in the South China Sea.

China’s state news agency Xinhua on April 25 cited a report from the natural resources ministry that it said “debunked” Manila’s allegations that Beijing’s land reclamation projects had harmed the local environment.

Philippine forces are present on Thitu Island and Manila inaugurated a coast guard monitoring base there in 2023 in an effort to counter what it describes as Chinese aggression.

On April 21, the Philippine and US militaries launched three weeks of annual joint exercises called “Balikatan”, or “shoulder to shoulder”, which will include an integrated air and missile defence simulation for the first time.

US Marine Corps Lieutenant-General James Glynn said at the opening ceremony in Manila that the two sides would “demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defence treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so”.

“Nothing builds bonds more quickly than shared adversity,” he said, without specifying a common threat.

Beijing said the manoeuvres “undermine regional strategic stability” and accused Manila of “collusion with countries outside the region”. AFP

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.