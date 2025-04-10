BEIJING – China is not interested in a fight but will not fear if the United States continues its tariff threats, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in reply to questions about the US tariffs on April 10.

“The US cause doesn’t win the support of the people and will end in failure,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived, Mr Lin said.

US President Donald Trump abruptly paused the highest tariffs on most countries on April 9 after admitting they made the markets nervous, but doubled down on a spiralling trade war with China.

Mr Trump said he was raising tariffs on China to 125 per cent because of a “lack of respect”. REUTERS, AFP

