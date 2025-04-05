BEIJING – China said on April 5 “the market has spoken” in rejecting US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and called on Washington for “equal-footed consultation” after global markets’ dramatic reaction to the trade levies, which drew Chinese retaliation.

Several Chinese commerce associations in industries from healthcare and textiles to electronics also issued statements on April 5 calling for unity in exploring alternative markets and warning that the tariffs would worsen inflation in the US.

“The market has spoken,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a post on Facebook on April 5 morning. He also posted a picture capturing April 4’s falls on US markets.

Mr Trump introduced additional 34 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods as part of steep levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54 per cent.

Mr Trump also closed a trade loophole that had allowed low-value packages from China to enter the US duty-free.

This prompted sweeping retaliation from China on April 4, including extra levies of 34 per cent on all US goods and export curbs on some rare earths, escalating the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Global stock markets plummeted following China’s retaliation and Mr Trump’s comments on April 4 that he would not change course, extending sharp losses that followed Mr Trump’s initial tariff announcement earlier in the week and marking the biggest losses since the pandemic. For the week, the S&P 500 was down 9 per cent.

“Now is the time for the US to stop doing the wrong things and resolve the differences with trading partners through equal-footed consultation,” Mr Guo wrote in English.

China’s chamber of commerce representing traders in food products called on “China’s food and agricultural products import and export industry to unite and strengthen cooperation to jointly explore domestic and foreign markets”.

The metals and chemicals traders’ chamber said the tariffs “will push up the import cost for US importers and the consumption cost for consumers, exacerbate domestic inflation in the US, and increase the possibility of a US recession.” REUTERS

