Beijing expressed strong opposition to Washington’s latest tariff hike on Chinese products on Tuesday, and vowed to take “all necessary countermeasures” to defend its interests.

“We urge the United States to immediately withdraw the unreasonable unilateral tariffs,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said in an online statement.

“We should return to a path towards equal talks to resolve differences.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports, on top of the extra 10 per cent levy introduced last month , while accusing to curb the flow of fentanyl into the US.

The new US tariffs are due to take effect on Tuesday. The tariff plan also includes a 25 per cent levy on all imports from Mexico and Canada.

So far, there have been no indications of bilateral talks between Beijing and Washington regarding the tariffs.