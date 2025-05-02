Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. China says it is looking at American proposals to scale down tariff war

China is assessing whether to start trade negotiations with the United States following representations from Washington, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday, signalling a possible easing of the tit-for-tit tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.

2. Deal or no deal? EU engages US, China on high-wire bargaining act

Europe must navigate between the two powers, knowing that cutting an economic deal with one could make it impossible to do so with the other.

3. Chinese entrepreneurs educated overseas hit back at ‘appliance queen’ over spy allegations

Dong Mingzhu, chairwoman of Gree Group appliance firm in China, stirred controversy last month after saying Chinese educated overseas might be spies. Photo: Handout

A group of Chinese entrepreneurs educated abroad publicly condemned a leading businesswoman’s remarks that overseas-trained workers could be spies.