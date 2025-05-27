In a clash of metal, might and artificial intelligence, Unitree Robotics’ humanoid robots threw punches and kicks in the world’s first kickboxing fight of its kind in China.

The China Media Group (CMG) World Robot Competition – Mecha Fighting Series, the first-ever humanoid robot fighting tournament, kicked off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on May 25.

State-owned Chinese Central Television broadcast the match, which included four Unitree G1 robots and their human trainers. Each fighter robot weighs about 35 kilograms and is 132 centimeters tall.

Each match had two sessions. The first required the robots to perform different actions, while the second involved three rounds of combat, each lasting two minutes.

A robot could score only if it hits its opponent’s head or body. A punch scored one point, while a kick scored three. The fighting machines lost five points if they fell. If it couldn’t get up within eight seconds, it lost 10 points, and the round ended immediately.

Fight footage showed the robots could punch and kick smoothly, but their attacks were soft and more like pushes than strikes. Some robots lost their balance after kicking or moving backward, but most could stand back up after a few seconds. Trainers controlled their robots remotely with joysticks.

“It is not easy to teach robots different movements,” Wang Qixin, a director at Unitree, told the CCTV. “We used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to train them.”

“First, we captured the data of the movements of some professional kick-boxing athletes, and then the robots can learn these movements in the virtual world,” he said.

Li Gaofeng, a researcher at Zhejiang University’s College of Control Science and Engineering, told the National Business Daily that the match demonstrated a leap in China’s humanoid robotic technologies in the past six to 12 months.

“Six months ago, people could not imagine that humanoid robots would be able to perform all these movements smoothly,” Li said.

“Combat fight is a difficult task for humanoid robots due to the intensive confrontation during the fight. Robots need to mind their movements and react to their opponent’s moves,” he said. “All these requirements significantly challenge the robots’ algorithms, electronic parts and speed reducers.”

A speed reducer is a gear between the motor and the machinery that reduces the rate at which power is transmitted. Better speed reducers can achieve faster and more precise movements.

Industry experts told the Global Times that the kickboxing fight created a “train-through-competition” talent pipeline for China’s fast-growing robotics sector and will drive innovation in perception, control and execution technology.

Tian Feng, former dean of Chinese AI software firm SenseTime’s Intelligence Industry Research Institute, said combat sports demand full-body coordination, upper limb capabilities, battery endurance and material durability.

EngineAI, a Shenzhen-based robotics company, will host a large-scale combat match for full-sized humanoid robots in December in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. The event aims to showcase cutting-edge AI and robotics technologies while promoting industrial upgrades and adoption.

From dancing to fighting

Only four months ago, Unitree’s H1 humanoid robots surprised the audience by dancing with people at the 2025 CCTV Spring Festival Gala on January 28. Then, on March 19, Unitree’s G1 robots performed side-flips and kick-ups in a video, showing a significant improvement from its H1’s backflip performed a year ago.

Some Chinese commentators said Unitree had surpassed America’s Boston Dynamics, as the latter’s Atlas could only perform cartwheels. However, others said Boston Dynamics’ robots are more advanced because of their precise and steady movements.

On April 10, Unitree released footage showing a kickboxing fight between G1 and a male boxer and another between two G1 robots. The human boxer could easily knock down the robot, which was only half his weight.

The company requested its users to refrain from making dangerous modifications or using the robot in a hazardous manner.

A columnist at Mydrivers.com, a Chinese consumer technology website, said G1’s reaction was slower than humans and that its attacks were not precise.

Meanwhile, a security camera video showed that a Unitree H1 had tried to attack the developers during a test at a factory in China. The robot was initially sitting dormant, but suddenly began flailing its limbs violently.

Attached to a crane, the 1.8-meter-tall robot did not hit anyone before an engineer shut it down.

The video went viral on the Internet as some grow concerned about the safety of humanoid robots, especially when Chinese robot makers plan to deploy their products to people’s homes within the next three to five years.

