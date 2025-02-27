Chinese experts have played a leading role in drawing up a set of international standards for senior care robots, in a move that could help pave the way for the technology’s commercialisation.

The set of standards, produced by a working group under the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), aims to guide the design, manufacturing and certification of robots tailored to the unique needs of ageing populations, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The IEC working group was made up of dozens of experts from several countries, with a Chinese national and a Korean national acting as conveners, according to the IEC website.

The standards outline key functional requirements for eldercare robots, encompassing areas such as health monitoring, emergency response and mobility, among others, CCTV reported.

China has emerged as a leading player in the humanoid robot industry in recent years, with a recent Morgan Stanley report noting the high number of Chinese companies in the field.