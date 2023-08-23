



Article content (Bloomberg) — China vowed to take “necessary steps” to safeguard food safety and the marine environment after Japan set a date to begin flushing treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima site into the Pacific Ocean. “This act blatantly transfers the risk of nuclear pollution to neighboring countries, including China and the international community,” China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said in a statement. “It is extremely selfish and irresponsible. China expresses serious concern and strong opposition.”

Article content Beijing, which has criticized Japan’s proposal as unsafe and questioned the accuracy of its testing regime, “will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the marine environment, food safety and public health,” if the water releases go ahead as planned from Thursday, he said. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who on Tuesday confirmed plans to start the wastewater releases, is preparing to meet with China’s Premier Li Qiang next month, NTV reported. Read More: How Japan Will Release Its Nuclear Wastewater Into the Pacific China’s retaliation threatens agricultural and seafood purchases from Japan, which totaled about 278 billion yen ($1.9 billion) last year. Hong Kong, which imported about 209 billion yen worth of the goods, on Wednesday confirmed it will extend import curbs on products from seafood to seaweed from some areas. Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Godenya previously said it would seek alternative suppliers for key ingredients sourced from Japan, and new trade curbs will threaten to crimp sales for Japan’s major seafood producers. Maruha Nichiro Corp. wins about 5% of revenue from destinations in Asia outside its domestic market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while Nishimoto Co. generates around 8% of sales outside of Japan, North American and Europe.