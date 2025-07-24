TikTok may come up in trade talks with China next week , but if Beijing does not approve a divestment deal for Chinese owner ByteDance, the app will soon go dark in the United States, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump’s administration will allow TikTok to remain in the US “if it’s in American control, and … China can have a little piece or ByteDance, the current owner, can keep a little piece”, Lutnick said, speaking on CNBC.

“Americans will have control. Americans will own the technology, and Americans will control the algorithm. That’s something Donald Trump is willing to do. If that deal gets approved then by the Chinese, then that deal will happen,” he said.

“If they don’t approve it, then TikTok is going to go dark, and those decisions are coming very soon.”

Asked whether an agreement over TikTok is part of current trade negotiations, Lutnick said “yes and no”.

“It’s not really part of the trade talks, but you can’t really go meet somebody and not bring up the topics that are relevant,” he said. “So … it’s not officially part of it, but unofficially? Of course.”