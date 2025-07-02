Beijing should remain alert to the continued solidarity between the US and its regional partners in countering China, despite their trade tensions with Washington, Chinese observers have warned.
The top diplomats of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, meeting in Washington on Tuesday, agreed to deepen cooperation on Indo-Pacific maritime security and introduce a critical minerals initiative to diversify supply chains.
“We are deeply concerned about the abrupt constriction and future reliability of key supply chains, specifically for critical minerals,” the statement added, again apparently referring to China leveraging its rare earths dominance, though it was not mentioned by name.