China has expressed “deep concern” over Israel’s military strikes on Iran, warning the violence could quickly spiral out of control.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, speaking at a live-streamed press conference in Beijing, urged all parties to “immediately take measures” to calm tensions and steer the region away from deeper turmoil.

“We call on parties to immediately take measures to ease the tensions as soon as possible … prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and create conditions for returning to right track for solving through dialogue and consultation,” Guo said.

Beijing’s remarks come amid fears that continued escalation between Israel and Iran could spark a wider conflict across the Middle East.

“If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, or even enlarge, the Middle Eastern countries will be the first to suffer,” he warned.