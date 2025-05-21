China has pledged to improve trust and cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan amid mounting military tensions in the region, with Beijing’s top diplomat calling for the three countries to work together to project regional peace.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during an informal meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Beijing on Wednesday.

According to a foreign ministry readout of the meeting, the three diplomats discussed a plan to upgrade political mutual trust and neighbourly relations, with Beijing supporting the two countries in “safeguarding their sovereignty, security and national dignity”.

Wang said China, Pakistan and Afghanistan should deepen exchanges and diplomatic ties, and that the two South Asian nations had agreed “in principle” to exchange ambassadors “as soon as possible”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

“China welcomes this and is willing to continue to provide help for the improvement of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations,” Wang said, according to the statement.