China and the United States agreed to extend a pause on tariffs aimed at each other’s imports, following nearly two days of talks in Stockholm.

The two sides did not announce any major breakthroughs or specify the duration of the extension during a third round of high-level trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.

The talks, led by Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, came ahead of the August 12 expiration of a 90-day tariff suspension, a pause agreed to in May during the first round of negotiations in Geneva.

Beijing and Washington were expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months following the talks, sources on both sides told the Post before discussions began on Monday.

During the 90-day extension, the two nations would commit to not impose additional tariffs on each other, nor escalate the trade war by other means, one source said.