1. China, US reduce majority of tariffs after first round of trade talks

China and the United States have agreed to remove the majority of tariffs imposed since April 2, a breakthrough following high-stakes talks that could help resolve a trade war that had raised import duties to unprecedented levels.

2. A test for China-India ties after Pakistan credits J-10C in Kashmir fight

A thaw in relations between China and India is expected to be tested after Pakistan said it used a Chinese-made jet fighter to bring down Indian military aircraft, observers say.

3. Amid US chip sanctions and climate pressure, China builds mighty ocean simulation system

System developed by teams from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Atmospheric Physics and Computer Network Information Centre delivers unparalleled precision in modelling global ocean dynamics and climate patterns. Photo: Shutterstock

Chinese researchers have unveiled the world’s most advanced ocean simulation system with a resolution of 1km (0.6 mile) – an unprecedented benchmark.