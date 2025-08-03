China’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier may have successfully conducted a fighter jet catapult take-off drill, according to the latest footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

The feat marks a key milestone for the Fujian – China’s first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult – before its expected entry into service this year.

The 6½ minute segment showing the apparently successful take-off was aired as part of Forging Ahead, a five-episode series launched on August 1 to mark the 98th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

State media earlier reported that the Fujian could enter active service before the end of this year. The USS Gerald R. Ford is currently the only active carrier equipped with an advanced catapult launch system.

The segment featuring the Fujian take-off drills was published on the CCTV website on Sunday.

It showed a control room operator announcing: “Parameters checked, position two cleared for take-off.”