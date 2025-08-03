The feat marks a key milestone for the Fujian – China’s first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult – before its expected entry into service this year.
The 6½ minute segment showing the apparently successful take-off was aired as part of Forging Ahead, a five-episode series launched on August 1 to mark the 98th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
The segment featuring the Fujian take-off drills was published on the CCTV website on Sunday.
It showed a control room operator announcing: “Parameters checked, position two cleared for take-off.”