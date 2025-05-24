Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on his second term in office on Friday.

Wong announced his first Cabinet for on Wednesday, about two weeks after his People’s Action Party won 65.57 per cent of the nationwide vote at the poll.

Li said both countries were friendly neighbors and important cooperation partners, enjoying a sound development of relations and fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, which had greatly advanced their respective modernisation, according to state media.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang at last year’s Asean-China Summit in Laos. Photo: Reuters

The two sides had maintained coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs, and made positive contributions to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, Li noted.

Singapore and China are marking the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

The Chinese premier said he was ready to work with Wong to further deepen mutual political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, intensify cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade systems.

He also expressed his hope for more achievements in the partnership between the two countries, as they work to boost regional prosperity and stability.