China’s two primary megaconstellations are now under construction, with 2025 set to be a turning point for the projects.

The first launch for the Guowang (“national net”) megaconstellation, aimed at global broadband coverage, took place in December. That meant placing 10 satellites in 1,115 kilometer, 86.5 degree inclination orbits using a Long March 5B. A second launch on Feb. 11 used a smaller Long March 8A rocket to deploy nine satellites into 870 km, 50 degree orbits, suggesting two distinct satellite designs.

The 50 degree inclination satellites appear to target densely populated regions, while the polar satellites provide global coverage. The China Academy of Space Technology confirmed it developed large and small satellite platforms for Guowang, without disclosing functional differences.

Authorities have yet to publish details or images of the Guowang satellites, leading to questions as to whether the satellites could have functions extending beyond commercial use.

Tight deadlines

To meet International Telecommunication Union deadlines, state-owned China SatNet must deploy 1,300 satellites (10% of Guowang) by September 2029 — requiring an aggressive pace of 24 satellites per month, or 284 satellites per year. By 2032, it must scale up to 6,500 satellites (50% of the network), averaging 144 launches per month, or 1,733 satellites per year.

Guowang is not limited to using Long March rockets. The commercial launch firm Landspace says it plans to launch a batch of Guowang satellites on one of three launches of its new Zhuque-3 it hopes to launch, starting in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai-backed Qianfan (Thousand Sails) megaconstellation saw the launch of its fifth batch of 18 satellites March 11, using a Long March 8 rocket from the new Hainan commercial spaceport. The project now has 90 satellites in orbit and aims for around 600 to be in orbit by the end of the year, while the full system will consist of 14,000 satellites. Operator Spacesail is actively attempting to secure customers around the world.

Government backs commercial space

China’s latest government work report emphasized commercial space as an emerging industry, underscoring its role in driving innovation and high-tech development.

The work report mentioned commercial space for the first time in 2024, prompting major cities and provinces to launch action plans supporting the sector. Provincial governments play a key role in funding and policy support, aligning with national strategic goals.

Funding for reusable rockets

Chinese launch startups iSpace and Deep Blue Aerospace have secured new funding to advance their reusable rocket programs. iSpace completed a Series D funding round to develop its Hyperbola-3 reusable launch vehicle, targeting a first orbital launch and landing and sea landing attempt in December 2025, while also establishing facilities in Sichuan. Deep Blue Aerospace raised new funds to accelerate the development of its Nebula-1 rocket, planning an orbital launch and recovery attempt in mid-2025. Local investment vehicles participated in both funding rounds, aiming to boost local ecosystems.

Looking ahead

China has yet to outline its full 2025 spaceflight agenda, though a surge in constellation launches is expected. The country’s main space contractor, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, typically releases an outline of the year’s plans in January or February, but has yet to do so.

China targeted around 100 launches last year, but reached only 68, a national record. Therefore, a target of more than 100 launch attempts for 2025 can be expected, strongly featuring constellation launches. With several launches in recent weeks and more scheduled through this spring and beyond, China has already more than doubled the number of launches it had completed by this point in 2024.

