China’s military has warned that a plan by the US Space Force to deploy “orbital carriers” will accelerate an arms race in space .

In a commentary published on Thursday by People’s Liberation Army Daily, an expert from the PLA Space Engineering University pointed to a recent US$60 million contract awarded by the US Space Force to develop an orbital transport craft. The article said the project would “boost US war-fighting strength, yet intensify the two nations’ military rivalry and threaten space security”.

The article, published under the name Wang Tiantian, appeared to reference a contract granted to the Seattle-based space infrastructure company Gravitics.

The firm announced in March that it was creating a “ game-changer ” system that it expected to have launched for demonstration as early as 2026. The carrier could deploy “multiple manoeuvrable space vehicles” within hours – instead of days or weeks – using conventional launchers to counter possible threats, the company said.

At a defence conference in March, Michael Guetlein, US Space Force vice-chief of space operations, said the service was shifting towards “a warfighting force”. Guetlein listed escalating threats, including China’s 2024 low-orbit manoeuvres involving five synchronised satellites conducting “ dogfighting ” drills, and Russia’s use of jamming and laser systems, alongside concerns that Moscow may be arming satellites with nuclear warheads.

The PLA Daily commentary cited design specifications suggesting the craft included hard-points for weapons and could carry up to 10,000kg (22,046lbs) of payload within a 60-cubic metre (2,119-cubic feet) compartment. That capacity would allow for more than 150 kinetic kill vehicles – space interceptors adapted from missile defence systems – enabling rapid and sustained offensive or defensive operations, it said.

Because of this dual-use potential, “such ambiguity has triggered warnings that demand heightened vigilance from all spacefaring nations”, the commentary said.